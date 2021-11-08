Anganwadis, playschools in Karnataka to reopen from today, check COVID guidelines

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 situation improves in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of Karnaraka has allowed the Anganwadis and playschools to reopen from Monday (November 8, 2021).

The physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 percent Testing Positivity Rate, said BBMP in an advisory on Saturday.

The civic body in its order revealed that the decision was taken as per the recommendations of the Technical advisory committee. BBMP also said that the schools will be reopened within its limits with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The order added, “All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children`s parents.”

The order further stated that the schools will resume for two hours, 10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," the order stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka government resumed physical classes for Standard 1 to 5 from October 25, 6 to 8 from September 6, and 9 to 12 students from August 23.

The state government also withdrew the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am which was implemented as a measure to stem the transmission of COVID-19 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state reported 224 fresh coronavirus cases and five deaths, which pushed the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, the health department said on Saturday. After 317 people were discharged, the total number of recoveries rose to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases, the bulletin added. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 148 fresh infections.

(With Agency inputs)

