AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ICET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 can now download the preliminary answer key from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise their objections to the ICET answer key till July 29, 2022 till 6 PM.

AP ICET Answer Key 2022 – Here is how to download the answer key

- Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘AP ICET’

- A new page will open, click on the link for ICET 2022 Answer Key

- Download and save the answer key for future references.

Candidates can raise their objections and challenge the answer keys till July 29, 2022 till 6 PM. In order to raise their objections, and download the response sheets, candidates must enter their AP ICET Hall Ticket number and date of birth.