NewsIndia
AP ICET ANSWER KEY 2022

AP ICET 2022: Answer key RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Raise objections till THIS DATE- Check details here

AP ICET Answer Key out, scroll down for the direct link to download answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AP ICET Answer Key released
  • Candidates can raise objections till 29 July till 6 PM
  • AP ICET has also issued response sheets

Trending Photos

AP ICET 2022: Answer key RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Raise objections till THIS DATE- Check details here

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ICET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 can now download the preliminary answer key from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise their objections to the ICET answer key till July 29, 2022 till 6 PM. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Board issues dummy admit card for class 10th. 12th students

Direct link to download Answer Key

AP ICET Answer Key 2022 – Here is how to download the answer key

- Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘AP ICET’

- A new page will open, click on the link for ICET 2022 Answer Key

- Download and save the answer key for future references.

ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS Results DECLARED

Candidates can raise their objections and challenge the answer keys till July 29, 2022 till 6 PM. In order to raise their objections, and download the response sheets, candidates must enter their AP ICET Hall Ticket number and date of birth.

AP ICET Answer Key 2022AP ICETAP ICET ResultAP ICET Objectioneamcet results 2022 apap tet hall ticket download 2022Manabadieamcet results 2022AP EAMCET 2022APSCHEap eamcet 2022 results dateap eamcet10th supplementary result 2022BIEAPap eamcet 2022 resultsmanabadi resultsmanabadi eamcet results 2022eapcetap eamcet resultsap ssc supplementary results 2022eapcet result 2022EAMCETap eapcetap eamcet results 2022 release dateinter supplementary hall ticket 2022apeamcet 2022 resultsap eamcet 2022 results manabadiap eamcet results 2022 manabadi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden