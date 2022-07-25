AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has commenced the AP ICET 2022 exam today, July 25, 2022. Candidates all across Andhra Pradesh are appearing for the CBT mode based exam in two shifts. Shift 1 began at 9 AM and concluded at 11.30 noon while shift 2 is scheduled to be conducted from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates must carry all the important documents and adhere to the instructions to avoid any last-minute hassle. Candidates must keep wearing masks at all times and produce AP ICET hall tickets whenever asked. They should also maintain social distancing.

AP ICET 2022 important instructions for candidates

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their AP ICET 2022 hall ticket along with an original identity proof (Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving license, and more) to the exam centres.

Candidates should read all the exam day instructions beforehand and adhere to the inside and outside of the AP ICET exam center.

Candidates should follow the Coivd-19 guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear a face mask at the AP ICET exam centre.

AP ICET 2022 question paper will contain a total of 200 questions consisting of questions from three sections- Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability. For every correct response, students will get 1 mark and there is no negative marking for wrong responses. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

Live TV