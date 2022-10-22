AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat allotment OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi result here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE released the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling 2022 process can now check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ICET seat allotment by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's how to check AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Visit the APSCHE official web official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the home page, click on the AP ICET Seat Allotment link that will be available as soon as the result list is released

AP ICET Seat Allotment result will appear on screen, download it

Take a printout of the seat allotment list and check for your roll number and name

APSCHE conducts AP ICET through which candidates can apply for admission into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.