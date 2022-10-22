NewsIndia
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat allotment OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi result here

AP ICET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result is now available on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down direct link to check the list.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE released the AP ICET seat allotment result today, October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET Counselling  2022 process can now check the seat allotment result on the official website –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ICET seat allotment by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's how to check AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022

  • Visit the APSCHE official web official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the  AP ICET Seat Allotment link that will be available as soon as the result list is released

  • AP ICET Seat Allotment result will appear on screen, download it
  • Take a printout of the seat allotment list and check for your roll number and name

APSCHE conducts AP ICET through which candidates can apply for admission into various state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA courses.

