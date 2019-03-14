Army Chief Bipin Rawat to receive Param Vishisht Seva Medal

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will receive the Param Vishisht Seva Medal – the military medal awarded in recognition of peace-time services not relating to gallantry – from President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, March 14.

General Rawat who assumed office in December 2016, has previously been decorated with the several service awards including the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Yudh Seva Medal and the Sena Medal.

General Rawat is among 19 senior army officials who have been conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, reported news agency PTI. Almost all commanders who became Army chief in the past four decades had been decorated with the award before their appointment to the top post, according to defence experts. Fifteen lieutenant generals and three major generals have also been awarded the PVSM.

The President will also bestow the Kirti Chakra - India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award, and the Shaurya Chakra awards on Thursday.

Major Tushar Gauba of 20 Jat Regiment will receive the Kirti Chakra for killing three terrorists in close combat along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

Army’s Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans Rajendra Nain and Ravindra Babban Dhanwade will also receive Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Twelve officers and jawans from Army and the CRPF will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Awardees include Lieutenant Colonel Vikrant Prasher of 10 Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Amit Kumar Dimri from 14 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Imliakum Keitzar from 4th Gorkha Rifles, Major Rohit Lingwal of 9th battalion, Parachute Regiment and Captain Abhay Sharma, first battalion, Parachute Regiment, Captain Abhinav Kumar Choudhary from 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Lance Naik Ayyub Ali from 9th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Ajay Kumar, 42nd battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Sapper Mahesh HN, 44th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

