Army Chief Manoj Pande To Visit J&K To Review Security As Poonch Anti-Terror Ops Enter Day 6

Jammu: Amid the ongoing anti-terror operations in the aftermath of terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, India Army Chief General Manoj Pande is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to review the security situation there.

Discussions On Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Grid

Defence sources have revealed that the primary focus of General Pande's visit will be to delve into strategies for further strengthening the counter-terrorism grid. This move follows closely on the heels of a devastating terrorist attack on a convoy near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector, resulting in the tragic loss of four troops.

Reviewing Anti-Terror Operations

General Pande is anticipated to engage in discussions regarding recent and ongoing counter-terrorist operations during his visit to Jammu. With the Poonch-Rajouri sectors under the purview of the 16 Corps, an imminent change in command is on the horizon as Lt Gen Sandeep Jain hands over leadership to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.

The Army Headquarters is actively monitoring the situation, and the reshuffling of command is expected to involve officers with firsthand experience in handling situations where multiple attacks on troops have occurred.

Strategic Briefing For Defence Ministry Functionaries

In a strategic move, high-level defence ministry functionaries are also slated to visit this week. Their agenda includes comprehensive briefings on the ground situation and the proactive measures being taken to counter the surge in activities by Pakistani terrorists in the region.

Heightened Vigilance On The Line Of Control, IB

The Indian Army is leaving no stone unturned in fortifying its preparedness along the Line of Control and the International Border. This comes in response to the persistent attempts by terrorists to infiltrate the Indian side from across these border areas.

As the region grapples with the complexities of anti-terror operations and security challenges, General Manoj Pande's visit underscores a resolute commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of the Poonch-Rajouri sector. The eyes of the nation remain fixed on these crucial developments as the forces strive to quell the threat posed by terrorism on the Indian soil.