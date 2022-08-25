New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (August 25, 2022) took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had recorded zero pass percentage in class 10th examinations this year with other schools. "Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right," he said in a tweet.

Moreover, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has advised Assam’s BJP-led government to adopt the Delhi education model for improving the state’s education system. The party said the Delhi model could help improve Assam’s education system.

“The BJP will not allow him but we suggest Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu visits Delhi clandestinely to see its education model and adopt it in Assam,” the AAP’s Assam unit said today.

Assam CM Sarma slams Kejriwal for 'commenting without homework'

After Kejriwal’s tweet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Delhi Chief Minister for 'commenting on something without any homework'.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji - As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?"

Meanwhile, the announcement of shutting down 34 schools was made by the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who said that there is no point to spend taxpayers' money on schools with a zero success rate. Pegu yesterday said there is no point having a school if it cannot perform.

“If a school does not have sufficient students, how can it exist? The basic goal of the schools is to provide education. However, despite investment, if their result is zero in Class 10 (board examination), they should not exist,” he had told journalists.

It may be noted that from these 34 schools, over 500 students appeared in this year's HSLC exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).