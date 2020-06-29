हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam flood

Assam floods: Over 9 lakh people affected in 23 districts; Brahmaputra river above danger level

Heavy rains have created havoc across several districts across the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that a total of 99 villages have been affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall across four districts.

ANI photo

Dispur: According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to flood situation in the state. The 23 affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara and Kamrup.

Moreover, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha earlier informed that around 25,000 people have been affected due to the floods triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. 

"Water is flowing 20 cm above danger level; water is rising by 1-2 cm per hour,'' said  Sadikul Haq, Central Water Commission.

