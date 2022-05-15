हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

Assam floods: Portion of road washed away, 3 people dead in Dima Hasao district

Assam floods: Three people lost their lives after landslide incidents in the state's Dima Hasao district on Saturday (May 14).

Assam floods: Portion of road washed away, 3 people dead in Dima Hasao district
Pic Credit: Twitter/ANI

Guwahati: Around 25,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods in the state this year. Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Following incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states-- Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh-- in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers are gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

 

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till May 14, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected in the first spell of flood.

The flood waters have also submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the flood hit districts. More than 21,000 people have been affected alone in Cachar district. The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday had rescued 2,150 people from flood-hit areas of Cachar district.

Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon districts.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
