Assam schools, colleges reopen today in compliance with COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi: Assam schools for class 12 and colleges reopened from Monday (September 6) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The new standard operating procedure (SOP) also mandated the capacity of a classroom to be not more than 30 students. The step has been taken to maintain social distancing measures in the classroom.

Mahamai Dutta, a student from Higher Secondary, told ANI, "It feels good to be back after so many days. Meeting my friends and coming to classes after so long. Everyone should wear a face mask, keep a sanitizer, follow the other protocols along with taking the classes."

Another student, Kaushik Rabha, further said, "The online classes are not that good. In this offline mode, we can interact with the teacher which is good for us."

Assam, however, reported 321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. During the same duration, 372 people recovered from the infection while 6 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are currently 4,999 active Covid cases in the state, the bulletin says.

A total of 5,91,980 Covid cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 5,79,935 have recovered from the infection while 5,699 have succumbed to the disease.

Last week, southern state Tamil Nadu also opened its schools for Classes 9-12 where students were provided masks and sanitizers at the entrance of the school and proper social distancing was maintained.

In Karnataka also, schools reopened for students of classes 6 to 8 on Monday, by following strict COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOP). The schools have been reopened in taluks where COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2 per cent, as per the government directions.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh reportedly said that the government decided to reopen schools after approval from the state's technical advisory committee on COVID-19.

