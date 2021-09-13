हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Attention Noida, Ghaziabad commuters! Traffic police will now cut only e-challans

As per the new guidelines, the transport department has decided to make the challan system 100 percent digital within the next three months.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: In order to prevent road accidents and ensure safety, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued stricter guidelines. The new order will be implemented in over 13 cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. As per the new guidelines, the transport department has decided to make the challan system 100 percent digital within the next three months.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the authorities have also directed the traffic police to also deduct online challans in case of overcrowding of vehicles in 13 cities with a population of more than one million. These cities are Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Firozabad, Gajraula, Ghaziabad, Khurja, Moradabad, Noida, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Meerut. 

The transport department revealed that Lucknow is the city with the most numbers of traffic violations in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the target challan for the city is one thousand per day. The transport department is going to use the mobile camera for invoicing these e-challans.

According to the report of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, back in 2019, there were over two lakh challans for violating traffic rules across the country, and this figure has increased manyfold since then. From 2020 onwards eight lakh challans are being deducted every year, which is four times the previous year.

Raees Akhtar, DCP Traffic, Lucknow informed that cameras have been installed at all the intersections under the ITMS project. Online challan trial has started and the police stations are being mapped. Soon this system will be implemented all over these cities.

