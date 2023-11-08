PATNA: In a stunning turn of events during a legislative session on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stirred a controversy with his remarks on girls' education and its link to population growth. These comments have ignited a firestorm of outrage, calls for his resignation, and even demands for an apology from the NCW. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has defended his boss and claimed Nitish Kumar was talking about sex education that's taught in schools and his comments ''should not be misconstrued.''

BJP Slams Nitish Over Sex Gyan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasted no time in condemning Nitish Kumar's comments, labelling them as "derogatory" and "offensive." They took to social media to express their outrage, with the Bihar unit posting on platform X, "In the political history of India, there has been no leader as indecent as Nitish Babu. Nitish Babu has a fixation with 'B-grade' adult films. Publicly, there should be a ban on his double entendres."

Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey joined the chorus, deeming the statement "shameful" and "worth criticising." He went further to call for the Chief Minister's resignation and a public apology, stating, "No parliamentary or assembly member has ever used such derogatory language against women. It's shameful, and he (Nitish Kumar) should resign without delay and apologise to all the citizens of the country."

Tejashwi Yadav Defends Nitish

In the midst of this storm, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has come to Nitish Kumar's defence. He emphasized that the Chief Minister's comments were related to sex education, a topic often considered sensitive and not openly discussed. Tejashwi argued, "His statement was regarding sex education, which people feel shy and hesitant to talk about. What he meant to say was on how to control population."

VIDEO | "It is wrong to misinterpret (CM's remarks). His statement was regarding sex education, which people feel shy and hesitant to talk about. Biology is taught in schools. What he meant to say was on how to control population," says Bihar Deputy CM @yadavtejashwi in response… pic.twitter.com/JIzr9y9yeg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023

NCW's Demand for Apology

The National Commission for Women (NCW), represented by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, demanded an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar. Sharma expressed her deep concern, saying, "His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership."

On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that… https://t.co/xNom7jqnzq — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) November 7, 2023

Shadow over caste census

This controversy has further fueled an already heated debate regarding quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Bihar. A recent caste survey revealed that OBCs, including the extremely backward classes, make up a substantial portion of the state's population, approximately 63%. Additionally, the survey highlighted the prevalence of poverty among families in Bihar, particularly among SCs and STs.

During the legislative session, Nitish Kumar proposed an increase in quotas for OBCs, SCs, and STs in the state. This significant move is expected to be addressed with legislation during the ongoing assembly session, adding another layer of complexity to this unfolding narrative.