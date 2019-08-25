Bahrain honours PM Narendra Modi with King Hamad Order of Renaissance

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by the King of Bahrain. While accepting the award PM Modi said, "I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty's friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians."

Bahrain is the second country of the Gulf to confer an award to PM Modi in a single day. On Saturday, UAE also conferred the Zayed Medal, the highest civilian award of the country to PM Modi. The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance or for Development was founded by King Hamad II on 17th April 2008. The award is to recognises services towards the development of the nation.

It is awarded in fives classes with the First Class being awarded to foreign leaders, prime ministers, crown princes, parliamentary chiefs, ministers or those of equal rank. The Second Class goes to civil servants and military personnel and the Third Class to those who have helped in the development of women's rights and human rights.

Meanwhile, during the press statements, the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa lauded the cultural and civilizational ties between India and his country and the contribution made by the Indian community.

He said, "the establishment of the Hindu temple more than two hundred years ago in Manama, as the oldest in the region, is a clear testament to the depth of the ties that link us together and the civilised qualities of peacefull co-existence and freedom of belief and religion that have characterized Bahrain throughout its history"

Lauding New Delhi's global role, he said," Bahrain is fully convinced of the pioneering role of India at the international level, given its strategic weight and appreciated stances on many core issues. We therefore continue to work with you to protect trade and oil routes and to strengthen our cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, space technology and energy"

This is PM Modi's first visit to Bahrain. He is currently on a 3 nation tour of France, UAE and Bahrain.