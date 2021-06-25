Bangalore techie arrested for blackmailing Delhi couple over intimate videos

New Delhi: An engineer from Bengaluru has been arrested for fraudulently taking access to CCTV cameras of a couple in Delhi and recording their intimate videos on his mobile.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police arrested the accused engineer from Bangalore, who had been blackmailing the couple for a while now, Amar Ujala reported.

Delhi Police said that both the husband and wife living in South Delhi are employed and have hired a house help to take care of their daughter. To keep an eye on the duo, the couple installed CCTV in the house. A few months ago when their cameras got damaged, they called a technician from the company and a young man named Rashid took access to their CCTV cameras on his mobile on the pretext of fixing them.

The couple alleged that the engineer had made more than 100 intimate videos and was extorting money by blackmailing them.

A senior official of Delhi Police's cyber cell said, "After the couple's complaint, the accused Rashid has been arrested from Bangaluru and more than 80 videos of the couple's intimate moments have also been recovered from his mobile." Now the police are also trying to find out whether the accused has leaked these videos on social media.

The accused hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was working at a company in Delhi in 2019 and during this time he went to fix the CCTV at the couple's house and got access to the cameras. He, later on, shifted to Bangalore for work.

He had allegedly extorted some money in the beginning from the couple.

Police officials said that the engineer started blackmailing the couple last month and demanded Rs 3 lakh as the first installment. He used to threaten the duo that he would leak the videos on social media if they missed a payment. Police said that initially, the couple paid some money, but when his demand started increasing, they complained to the cyber cell, after which the accused was arrested.

