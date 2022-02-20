हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shatrughan Sinha

Being Bihari Babu, it hasn't just upset me but hurt many: Shatrughan on Channi's 'Bhaiye' remark

"Being a public figure, our friend Channi, presently the CM, must know how to conduct himself," Sinha, who had joined Congress in 2019, said.

Being Bihari Babu, it hasn&#039;t just upset me but hurt many: Shatrughan on Channi&#039;s &#039;Bhaiye&#039; remark

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday (February 19, 2022) hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye' remark and expressed that being a 'Bihari Babu', it has not just upset him but hurt many people from other states too.

With Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, while campaigning for Congress in Punjab's Rupnagar recently, Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state."

The video of the same was circulated widely on social media and Channi's remark was met with criticism by several political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

After backlash, the Punjab chief minister clarified that his comment was 'twisted' and that it was directed at a few individuals causing disruption in the state. 

Referring to the remarks, Sinha, who had joined Congress in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said, "Though, CM, Punjab has already clarified and Priyanka Gandhi has already supported the clarification. But, still being a public figure, our friend Channi, presently the CM, must know how to conduct himself. Public figures must watch their choice of words & language."

"Being a Bihari Babu, it hasn't just upset me but hurt many people from other States, UP, Bihar & Delhi too. Jai Hind!" Sinha tweeted.

The statement came a day ahead of polling across 117 seats in Punjab

