BIG BLOW to Subramanian Swamy, Delhi High Court asks BJP leader to do THIS within 6 weeks

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been given 6 weeks by the Delhi High Court to vacate his government residence in Delhi. Swamy was given this accommodation in 2016 on the basis of input of security threats. Now the government says that it is not liable to provide accommodation to those people whose security cover has been extended for some more time. After hearing the counsel for the Central Government, Justice Yashwant Verma said that Swamy had not given any such information to show why he needed government accommodation. Subramanian Swamy has been given 'Z' security cover.

Subramanian Swamy was allotted a government residence on January 15, 2016. Because of this, the period of 5 years had ended, and, after that, Swami had demanded an extension of its time. On this, the reply was given by the Central Government that it will no longer provide housing. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Home Ministry, told the court that the government does not want to extend the time. Security will now be given at his residence in Nizamuddin East.

Subramanian Swamy's Rajya Sabha term also ended on April 24, 2022. He was a member of the upper house, so he was living in the government house even after the allotment limit was over, but now the government is not in a mood to extend the time. Jain said that under the Public Premises Act, the residence of the owner of the house has been declared authorized. Even after that, no action was taken against him as his petition was pending in the High Court. He said that Union ministers and judges of Delhi High Court need accommodation. On this, the court ordered that Subramanian Swamy would have to vacate the house within the next 6 weeks.