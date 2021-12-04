Uttar Pradesh on way to become a defence manufacturing hub of India

Lucknow: In a big boost to self-reliance in defence manufacturing in India, an Indo-Russian unit will be set up at Korwa in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh to manufacture over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles. It will be produced by a joint Indo-Russian venture, approved by the Government of India.

The proposed project reflects the ever-increasing paradigm shift in defence acquisition from buy (global) to Make in India. This endeavour will be done in partnership with Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector, according to the sources of the Central Government.

The project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defence industries for supply of raw material and components, which will lead to generation of new employment opportunities. The project marks a significant stride towards making UP a key contributor in the defence manufacturing prowess of India. It may be recalled that the much ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh government to establish Defence Corridor in the state has also come a long way.

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back. AK-203 Assault Rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are light weight, robust and easy to use Modern Assault Rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose Joint Venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). It has been created with erstwhile OFB ,now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and concern Kalashnikov of Russia.

