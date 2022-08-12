New Delhi: A major tragedy appears to have been averted after the Delhi Police claimed that it has busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition and recovered a huge quantity of ammunition during the operation just days ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Police has also not ruled a terror angle behind the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition and has begun an extensive probe in this regard.

According to reports, Delhi Police recovered around 2,000 live cartridges from its east district and arrested six people in this connection ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Sharing more information, Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh, prima facie, the accused appear to be part of a criminal network but he did not rule out a TERROR angle.

Of the six arrested, Singh identified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.

"A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. We got a tip-off about the same on August 6 from an auto driver who had dropped two persons at Anand Vihar railway station," Singh said at a press conference.

"Of the six people arrested so far, one is a person from Dehradun. He is the owner of a gun house. Prima facie, it appears to be done through a criminal network. However, police are not ruling out a terror angle," he added.

High alert in Delhi ahead of I-Day celebrations

The national capital has turned into a fortress as the city police has made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day, which would be “flawless and foolproof”. Police have beefed up security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out.

10,000 police personnel deployed on duty

“On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day,” Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.