Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Narendra Modi likely to address 12 election rallies, check details

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, said Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (October 16, 2020). Giving more details about PM's election rally, Fadnavis said that the rallied will be held on October 23, October 28, November 1 and November 3.

On October 23, PM will visit Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur whereas on October 28, PM will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, PM will address the crowd in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur and his last rally will be on November 3 in West Champaran, Saharsa & Araria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was number one in BJP's star campaigners list for Bihar Assembly election 2020. The list also included names like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis who is the in-charge of Bihar elections.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.