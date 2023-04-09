topStoriesenglish2592855
NewsIndia
TEJ PRATAP YADAV

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap's Luggage Removed From UP Hotel Room; FIR Lodged

Police said the minister's personal assistant, Vishal Sinha, has filed a complaint, saying opening the room allotted to the minister and touching his belongings was not safe from the security point of view.

Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:47 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap's Luggage Removed From UP Hotel Room; FIR Lodged

VARANASI: A hotel management in Varanasi removed the luggage of Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav from his room in his absence, when he had gone for 'darshan', police said on Saturday. Police said the minister's personal assistant, Vishal Sinha, has filed a complaint, saying opening the room allotted to the minister and touching his belongings was not safe from the security point of view.

Sinha said when Yadav returned to the hotel on Friday night, he found his luggage at the reception. Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Singh said the hotel management told the police that a close aide of the Bihar environment and forest minister had got the room booked for one day, on April 6.
The hotel management did not know for whom the room was booked, Singh said.

The next day, April 7, the hotel room was booked by someone else. But Yadav went for 'darshan' and one of his attendants remained at the hotel. The management waited for Yadav to return for a long time. Subsequently, his belongings were kept at the reception, Singh said. After returning to the hotel, he got a complaint registered at Sigra police station, demanding action against the hotel management.

Sigra police station SHO Raju Singh said he has received a complaint and the matter is being probed. Yadav's assistant Sinha said he and the security personnel were staying in the room adjacent to the minister's.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?