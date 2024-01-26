NEW DELHI: Amid a chilly political atmosphere in Patna, the heat of Bihar's political turmoil has reached the corridors of Delhi. Meanwhile, an old poster of Nitish Kumar has resurfaced, boldly proclaiming, "Nitish belongs to everyone." Speculations are now rife that Bihar's political landscape could witness a significant upheaval before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Media reports suggest that Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar might once again switch sides, creating ripples across the state's political spectrum. Clearly, all is not well within the 'Mahagathbandhan' as tensions simmer between the RJD and JD(U).

In Delhi, the BJP has commenced intensive deliberations, signalling a proactive stance. An important nocturnal meeting at the residence of Amit Shah indicates the gravity of the situation. The consensus is that Nitish's return to the NDA fold faces a major obstacle, the solution to which the BJP must seek.

BJP's Dilemma And Bihar's Political Landscape

The BJP faces a dilemma as it grapples with the intricacies of Bihar's intricate caste equations, which have shaped the state's political mood for decades. Understanding that Lalu's party, the RJD, holds a steadfast vote bank, the BJP remains wary, even as it extends the olive branch to Nitish Kumar repeatedly. Despite enduring Nitish's political volatilities, RJD seems ever-ready to embrace him once more. The unfolding events in Bihar were triggered by an interview.

The Genesis Of The Unrest

It all began with a hint from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting a willingness to reconsider old alliances. Meanwhile, rumours of the JD(U) contemplating a split from the NDA gained traction. Lalan Singh's resignation further fueled speculations, yet Nitish Kumar swiftly assumed control to keep his party intact. Just three days before the next move by the BJP, Bihar's eminent socialist Karpoori Thakur was announced to receive the Bharat Ratna. Subsequently, Nitish Kumar's disposition underwent a dramatic transformation, as he pivoted to laud PM Modi while encircling the Lalu family.

Nitish's Political Pendulum

Political pundits suggest that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has oscillated like a pendulum between BJP and RJD over the past 11 years, earning him the moniker of Bihar's "Paltu Ram'' However, the sequence of events is evolving rapidly.

-Nitish and Lalu convened separate meetings with their party leaders in Patna.

-Bihar BJP leaders were summoned to Delhi, where State BJP President Samrat Choudhary met Home Minister Amit Shah late at night. Post-meeting, Choudhary clarified that discussions revolved around election preparations, with no mention of Nitish Kumar.

-Reports indicate that Shah conversed with Chirag Paswan over the phone. Chirag might meet the Home Minister in Delhi today after conducting a late-night meeting with his party members.

Chirag Paswan's Role

Indeed, Chirag Paswan's role within Bihar's NDA has become pivotal. His relentless attacks on Nitish during the previous elections shook the political landscape. In 2020, during the state assembly elections, Chirag asserted that Nitish would be held accountable for corruption and might face imprisonment. Recently, he reiterated his stance, asserting that Nitish is weary and deserves respite. Chirag's presence within the NDA, along with his solid vote bank, makes him indispensable for BJP's electoral ambitions.

BJP's Anxieties

In a July interview with a leading daily, Chirag Paswan hinted at BJP's dilemma, stating that BJP must decide whether it wants to sacrifice 3-4 allies to bring Nitish back. Thus, if Nitish's return is to be sealed, the BJP's first challenge lies in placating Chirag.