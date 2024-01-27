Bihar Politics In Disarray As Nitish Kumar Likely To Take Oath As CM With BJP Support Tomorrow

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar, the chief of Janata Dal (United), is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time tomorrow, with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - a repeat of the 2020 election scenario. The political turmoil in the state has sparked a series of actions, including massive transfers of officials, adding to the uncertainty. There are widespread reports of a looming change in the government, casting a dark cloud over the existing ‘Mahagathbandhan’ ruling alliance.

The BJP has called for a meeting of its MPs and MLAs today, ostensibly to plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state unit chief Samrat Choudhary played down the rumours of a revived partnership with Nitish Kumar, but BJP leaders gave significant clues about the ongoing talks.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar has summoned a meeting of the legislative party at 10 am today. Sources have also said that extensive transfers of district magistrates are taking place in Bihar, coinciding with the speculations of an impending shift in the government.

Nitish Snubs Tejashwi On Republic Day

Nitish Kumar’s solo attendance at the Republic Day tea at Raj Bhavan yesterday, without his deputy Tejashwi Yadav by his side, signalled a growing rift between Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the midst of this political chaos, Congress, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United)'s ally in the opposition INDIA bloc, has convened a meeting in Purnea, while denying any link to the changing political situation. The Congress plans to discuss the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ which will enter Bihar on Monday, with public rallies scheduled in Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.

While the immediate focus seems to be on the Lok Sabha elections, sources suggest that the Bihar Assembly won’t be dissolved anytime soon. Both the BJP and JD(U) are interacting with their respective MPs and MLAs to firm up their strategies, paving the way for a complete overhaul in Bihar’s political landscape.

Nitish Kumar’s Return To NDA Not Without Hurdles

However, Nitish Kumar’s return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not without its challenges. Sources have told NDTV that the complex game plan involves the appointment of an Assembly Speaker and a cabinet reshuffle.

Nitish Kumar’s former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s enigmatic remark, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed,” has added another twist to the development.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his Hindustan Awam Morcha are also part of this political puzzle, wooed by the BJP to secure a tactical alliance.

Nitish Kumar’s political journey, once associated with stability and development, has become a story of U-turns and realignments. From the lauded ‘Sushashan Babu’ to the mysterious “Paltu Kumar,” his path reflects the changing dynamics of Bihar’s politics.