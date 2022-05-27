New Delhi: Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 1 to decide the modalities for caste census after the Centre's flat refusal to conduct a headcount of any social group other than SCs and STs, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has scoffed at speculations of realignment of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with Janata Dal-United.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav cleared the air by saying that talks about an alliance are "all imaginary", adding "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?" Notably, both Tejashwi Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar attended Iftar hosted at each other`s place and also have similar stances on caste census.

Yadav was responding to queries from journalists upon his return from the UK, where he spent a week delivering talks on the state of Indian politics.

The former Bihar Deputy CM also refused to comment on allegations by some leaders of his own party that the raids were "BJP-sponsored" and aimed at dissuading Nitish Kumar from getting "too close" to the opposition party.

"It is a fact that we are being targeted through investigating agencies because we are in the opposition. I have been witness to such action against my father since I was a child. This is not the first instance. If the misuse of constitutional agencies continues, it will not be the last either," PTI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying.

He said, "It was a cowardly act," referring to the CBI raids last weekend and pointed out that his father, who has been booked for alleged corruption during his tenure as railway minister, had made contributions such as "transforming the railways into a massive profit-running venture, running AC trains for the poor, jobs to porters and tea in kulhads (earthen pots)".

Launching an attack on the NDA government at the Centre, he alleged, "Now the railways is being sold in the name of privatisation. Still, it is we who are being accused of wrongdoing."

Meanwhile, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari said on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showed close proximity with Tejashwi Yadav to put pressure on BJP and take its benefit on the issue of the caste-based census.

Tiwari told IANS, "Nitish Kumar achieved his goal. He wanted the BJP to agree on a caste-based census. For BJP, our country has only two castes and those are rich and poor. Nitish Kumar came close to Tejashwi Yadav to force the BJP to agree on the caste-based census," adding "Now, the BJP has agreed on the caste-based census but that does not mean that its heart has changed."

Tiwari further said, "The BJP is facing challenges in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and its mobilisation has already begun. Nitish Kumar cleverly used this opportunity and the Iftar parties had given an ideal platform for him. Nitish Kumar had given a strong message to BJP`s top leadership."

"The BJP knows about the joint strength of Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, which it has seen in the 2015 Assembly election. Hence, the message came from BJP`s top leadership to agree for the all-party meeting on the issue of the caste-based census," the veteran leader added.

RJD candidates for Rajya Sabha

Tejashwi Yadav also refused to comment on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls wherein his eldest sister Misa Bharti hopes to get a ticket for the third consecutive term. He said, "The party's parliamentary board has authorised the national president to take a call. It is possible that he will announce the names by Friday."

A source close to the Lalu family reportedly confirmed that Misa Bharti's nomination has been finalised, adding "Misa Bharti will be the candidate for one of the two seats we expect to win. For the other seat, the party president has chosen Fayyaz Ahmed, a senior leader and former MLA. Formal announcement in this regard will be made in due course."

Ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad has returned to his home turf Bihar amid speculations on the names for Rajya Sabha biennial polls. He arrived in Patna along with eldest daughter Misa Bharti, at whose Delhi residence he had stayed since his release on bail granted last month by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases.

Prasad's arrival in Patna from Delhi on Wednesday coincided with that of RCP Singh, Union minister and senior leader of the JD(U) controlled by the former's arch rival Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister.

Singh's future as a Union minister appears to be hinging on his re-nomination by the JD(U), which hopes to bag one of the five Rajya Sabha seats. Singh is a blue eyed boy of Kumar, but is said to be not very popular with the rank and file of the JD(U), despite having held many key posts in the party, including that of the national president.

In the RJD camp, the Rajya Sabha ticket aspirants include Misa Bharti whose second consecutive term is to end shortly. She, however, declined to comment when asked about the issue by journalists, saying her father, the national president, will make announcements at an appropriate time.

Yadav's breakaway group Loktantrik Janata Dal has since merged with the RJD. The BJP, which is tipped to win the remaining two seats, is also yet to come out with names of its candidates.

Notably, the last date for filing nominations, for five Rajya Sabha seats to which biennial polls are scheduled, is May 31.

