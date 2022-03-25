Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC to hear the matter today, all you need to know

New Delhi: Calcutta High Court will hear and pronounce the on Friday in the Birbhum killings and arson case on Friday.

The matter is being heard in the heels of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an independent inquiry on the case by a Central agency.

Birbhum killings

On Tuesday, a mob barged into West Bengal’s Birbhum village and set a house on fire charring at least eight people following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Later on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident and is set to hear the matter and possibly pronounce judgement today.

Presently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government is investigating the case.

Political stir after Birbhum killings

The Birbhum incident has also created a political stir in the state with The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that often targets the Bengal govt on the law and order situation seeking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has also claimed that about 20 people have been killed in the arson, "but no one knows the actual number because no one is being allowed to enter in Birbhum."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Mamata Banerjee vs Bengal Governer

Amid the row over the incident, Mamata Banerjee urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe".

Dhankar and Banerjee often lock horns on matters pertaining to West Bengal governance.

This time, Dhankhar in a Twitter post had said that horrifying violence and arson orgy at Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of the violent culture and lawlessness.

"Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with the government, provided lawful procedure takes place," Dhankhar wrote.

(With ANI inputs)

