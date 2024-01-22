'BJP Is Anti-Women As It Only Talks About Lord Ram, Not Goddess Sita': Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: On a day when the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the newly built Ram Temple was performed with full grandeur in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday branded the BJP as an ''anti-women party'' as it only talks about Lord Ram but not about Goddess Sita. ''BJP always talks about Lord Ram, but not about Goddess Sita as the party is anti-women,'' Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata. Banerjee expressed her concerns during an all-faith rally in Kolkata, coinciding with the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mamata Questions BJP's Priorities Amid Ayodhya Celebrations

Banerjee's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram temple and led the ''Pran Pratishtha'' ceremony in Ayodhya. Voicing her concerns, Banerjee said that she was deeply worried about the escalating inflation and unemployment nationwide. She also demanded transparency in the utilization of taxpayers' money by the Central government.

Sanhati Rally Highlights Unity In Diversity

The Trinamool Congress organized the Sanhati rally, reflecting solidarity among diverse religious beliefs. Mamata Banerjee, along with Abhishek Banerjee, led the rally that encompassed mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras. The event aimed to celebrate unity and inclusivity across different faiths. "Unity lies at the heart of all faiths! Today, at the Sanhati rally, massive crowds gathered to express support for the unity of diverse beliefs alongside Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. It was a breathtaking sight as people from various backgrounds marched together, showcasing solidarity for all religions," TMC posted on X.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Signifies Harmony And Integration: PM

The Prime Minister, while attending the grand event in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too. "This is a moment of celebration as well as a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems, but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm', is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and the integration of the country. "There was also a time when some people used to say, 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination in Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dignitaries Witness 'Pran Pratishtha' In Ayodhya

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of distinguished guests from all walks of life joined Prime Minister Modi inside the temple during the rituals. The ceremony, marked by chants of 'Jai Sri Ram,' symbolized a moment of triumph and humility, according to the Prime Minister.