BJP-led NDA will be single largest bloc but short of majority in Lok Sabha election, predicts Zee 24 Taas survey

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge as the single largest alliance but fall short of majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019, predicted a pre-poll survey by Zee Group's Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas.

The BJP-led coalition is likely to win 264 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will get 165 seats while other parties and independents will win the remaining 114 seats.

The half-way mark in the Lok Sabha is 272.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is likely to win 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP is also expected to sweep Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Gujarat.

The Congress, meanwhile, is likely to emerge victorious in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka.

Following the Pulwama attack and retaliatory air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Pakistan, the country might once again vote for the Modi government, predicted the survey.

Here's a detailed state-wise forecast of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

State-wise seat prediction

Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats

BJP - 50

Congress - 5

SP-BSP - 25

Bihar: 40 seats

BJP - 28

Congress - 10

Others - 2

Jharkhand: 14 seats

BJP - 7

Congress - 7

Chhattisgarh: 11 seats

BJP - 4

Congress - 7

Punjab: 13 seats

BJP - 1

Congress - 10

Others - 2

Haryana: 10 seats

BJP - 6

Congress - 3

Others - 1

Gujarat: 26 seats

BJP - 24

Congress - 2

Maharashtra: 48 seats

BJP + Shiv Sena + Others - 30

Congress + NCP + Others - 17

(BJP – 16, Shiv Sena – 14, NCP – 10, Congress – 7, Others – 1)

Karnataka: 28 seats

BJP - 8

Congress - 20

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 seats

BJP - 3

Congress - 0

National Conference - 2

PDP - 1

Top sources also confirmed to Zee Media that the BJP is set to tweak its strategy to bank on nationalism as the Lok Sabha election approaches.