BJP Releases Third List Of 25 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the third list of 25 candidates on Monday for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election.
In the third list, the saffron party has nominated Sneha Dube from the Vasai assembly seat, Sanjay Upadhyay from Borivali, Bharati Lavekar from Versova, Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, Archana Chakurkar from Latur City and Manoj Ghorpade from Karad North.
BJP releases the third list of candidates for upcoming #MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/POctinifAq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024
