topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KASHMIRI PANDITS

BJP urges J&K admin to release salaries of Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley amid protests

The Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees serving in the Valley sat on a dharna here with placards carrying the message "Only solution relocation."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 06:36 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • BJP asked J&K admin to ensure fool-proof security for Kashmiri Pandit employees
  • It also called for immediate release of salaries of Kashmiri Pandits

Trending Photos

BJP urges J&K admin to release salaries of Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley amid protests

SRINAGAR: Asserting that the heightened security scare of employees is not ill-founded, the BJP on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure fool-proof security to Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the Valley. It also called for the immediate release of salaries of Kashmiri Pandits and Jammu employees serving in the Kashmir Valley.

The Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees serving in the Valley sat on a dharna here with placards carrying the message of "Only solution relocation" as their strike entered the seventh month.

Also Read: ‘BJP using Kashmiri Pandits for Votes, EC no more independent’: Mehbooba Mufti

They said they are not only protesting the "selective and targeted killings" in Kashmir, but also against "ignoring their plight" by the Lieutenant Governor administration.

"The Union territory administration should assure security, release salary and make housing available for minority employees (both Kashmiri Pandits and Dogras of Jammu) in Kashmir," J&K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here. "Heightened security scare of employees is not ill-founded. Similarly, compulsory biometric attendance increases the risk to the employees' lives, he said.

Live Tv

Kashmiri panditsJammu and KashmirJ&KKashmirJammuKashmiri Pandits protestsBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping