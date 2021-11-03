BJP's bypoll defeat in Haryana, Himachal 'a victory of farmers': Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Following the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana by-polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said it is a "victory of farmers` movement".

"They want to suppress the people of this country. Their strong-arm tactics are increasing. They want to sell the country. Inflation is rising day by day. People are upset with their governance," Tikait said.

"BJP has lost in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. This defeat has been rewarded by the people who are upset with them. BJP`s defeat is the victory of our movement," Tikait said.

Describing the victory of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)`s candidate Abhay Singh Chautala on Haryana`s Ellenabad assembly seat, the BKU leader said, "People have given their stamp of approval to the farmers` movement by supporting Chautala.”

Speaking about Madhya Pradesh by-poll results Tikait said, "We will strengthen our movement in Madhya Pradesh because the victory of BJP is the victory of strong-arm tactics."

The BKU leader also said that if the Centre does not listen to farmers, then BJP will keep on losing. "Their promises and their actions are different. They are not fulfilling what they promised earlier," he said.

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies, 30 Assembly seats took place on October 30 and the results were declared on November 2.

