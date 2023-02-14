'Blatant Intelligence Failure': Congress' Digvijaya Singh Targets BJP on Pulwama Attack Anniversary

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in the Pulwama attack. The Rajya Sabha MP attacked the BJP while paying homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack on its fourth death anniversary. On Feb 14, 2019, Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old suicide bomber, drove a Maruti Eeco down one of the alleyways and onto the highway before ramming the IED-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy. Up to 40 troops died when the bus exploded, turning it into a twisted pile of metal. This was the biggest terror attack Kashmir valley had witnessed in the last three decades. The bomber was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM). JeM published a short video claiming the credit for the deadly attack.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya wrote, "Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

Also Read: Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary: Timeline of how Terrorist Attacked CRPF Convoy and India's Response With Balakot Airstrike

'He insults Army, speaks Pak's language': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has strongly reacted to Digvijaya Singh's remarks on Pulwama attack. "I think this (tweet) is a failure of the failing brain of Digvijaya Singh. He insults Army, speaks Pakistan's language & tries to demotivate the Army. It is Digvijaya Singh who should be probed. Who sows seeds to speak against nation & Army in his brain?", news agency ANI quoted Chouhan as saying.

Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama.

I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 14, 2023

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who died in a terror attack on this day four years ago.

Kharge said, "We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. We remember their indomitable valour and courage in the service of the nation. Lest We Forget."

Days after the dastardly terror attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan`s Balakot in retaliation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the terror case, has named JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, slain terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan as accused in the case.