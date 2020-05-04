हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Bois Locker Room: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Instagram, Delhi Police; probe begins

The group has reportedly been exposed by some women on Instagram who has for the past two days taken up the issue with members of the group, lawyers as well as security agencies.

Bois Locker Room: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Instagram, Delhi Police; probe begins

New Delhi: The cyber cell of Delhi Police recently noticed an Instagram group with the name 'Bois Locker Room' which was run a group of young boys from South Delhi. They were allegedly sharing images of women, many of them minors, without their permission on the group, and were involved in a porn chat.

The cyber cell filed a case against unidentified persons under IT Act 66 and 67A and have started investigation, besides writing a letter to Instagram seeking details related to the group. 

Some minor boys in the group were chatting indecently about the girls and were also issuing threats to rape them by posting pornographic photos of girls. 

A Twitter user took screenshots of the group and posted them on social media to highlight the matter. The group, however, has now been deactivated on Instagram as soon as the investigation started. 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal also took notice of the group and issued notices to the Delhi Police as well as the Instagram. She said that all the culprits should be arrested to give a tough message.

Swati Maliwal took to Instagram and wrote, "DCW has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as gangrape of minor girls. All the people involved in this act should be immediately arrested and a strong message needs to be given out."

She also released a video message on Twitter to express her concern over such an incident.

Notably, the group has reportedly been exposed by some women on Instagram who has for the past two days taken up the issue with members of the group, lawyers as well as security agencies.

None of the photos or images in possession of the group were understood to have been given to them by consent. When certain women began to threaten the members of the group with action, they were allegedly threatened to "leak" their nude photos and even threatened them with violence and rape.

Tags:
InstagramBois Locker RoomDCW chief Swati MaliwalDelhi Police
Next
Story

Indians stranded abroad to be brought home in aircraft, ships from May 7: MHA
Corona Meter
  • 42836Confirmed
  • 11762Discharged
  • 1389Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M52S

India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad