Bois locker room vs girls locker room: A tale of porn, obscene chats and much more

New Delhi: India has been rocked by an online chat group of school boys on Instagram called Bois Locker Room where the participants used to talk about porn, make obscene comments about minor girls and even teachers. A couple of days after the Bois Locker Room was exposed, similar chat rooms involving girls have come to light where too the talks have explicit sexual nature.

Most of the schools and colleges are closed across the country due to the coronavirus scare and parents believe that their wards are busy studying and preparing for their exams. The harsh reality, however, is that their kids on social media platforms are involved in posting lewd comments and misbehaving with the opposite gender.

In the last 24 hours in India, two of the most trending topics on various social media platforms have been the "Bois Locker Room" and the "Girls Locker Room", two separate chat groups on Instagram.

Reportedly, Bois Locker Room was a chat group of 21 school students aged between 15-19 years from Delhi and Noida. They used to have indecent conversations in the group and had shared obscene pictures of girls with each other.

The screenshots from Bois Locker Room instantly went viral and become a talking point on social media. As the chats exposed the members of the group, they retaliated and threatened to leak nude photographs of the women who outed them.

Similarly, now there are some girls who have also been accused of similar obscene comments and conversations. There are also allegations that there is a group named "Girls Locker Room" on Instagram where they indulge in similar obscene conversations.

On Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance of the case and sent notices to Delhi Police and Instagram, asking them to file a report on action taken by May 8.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell had filed an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. This has become the first legal case to come out of an Instagram chat in India.

A Delhi schoolboy has been taken into custody and more have been identified. The teen, from a well-known Delhi school, has identified 20 more boys who were active on the group. The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has seized his mobile phone too.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also put out a strong message on Twitter on the incident making it clear that 'there is no room for disrespecting women'.

A post shared by their official Twitter handle of stated that 'Boys will be boys' has never been an acceptable excuse and shall never be. The tweet also carried a hashtag #StopThemYoung.



Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung pic.twitter.com/sJx7nFOy4P — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 4, 2020

The post accompanied a grey plate that reads, "Boys lock err? No room for disrespecting women."

