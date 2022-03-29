Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Class 10 pass can apply, salary up to Rs 63200 - Details here

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Staff Car Driver.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of Bombay HC- bhc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is set for April 11, 2022. Class 10 Pass candidates are also eligible to apply for the recruitment drive.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post- Staff Car Driver

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed Class 10th from recognised board/ institution.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 38 years of age.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of Bombay High Court

Step 2. Go to the ‘Recruitment’ Section

Step 3. Click on the ‘Apply Online' button

Step 4. Register yourself and fill out your application form

Step 5. Pay Application Fee

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

