Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Class 10 pass can apply, salary up to Rs 63200 - Details here

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Staff Car Driver.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of Bombay HC- bhc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is set for April 11, 2022. Class 10 Pass candidates are also eligible to apply for the recruitment drive.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Post- Staff Car Driver
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary details
Rs.19,900/- to Rs.63,200/- per month.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
Candidates should have passed Class 10th from recognised board/ institution.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Candidates should be between 21 to 38 years of age.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of Bombay High Court
Step 2. Go to the ‘Recruitment’ Section
Step 3. Click on the ‘Apply Online' button
Step 4. Register yourself and fill out your application form
Step 5. Pay Application Fee
Step 6. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference