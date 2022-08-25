BREAKING: Bhupendra Chaudhary appointed new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (August 25, 2022) appointed Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the state unit chief. The decision comes after the BJP top brass called on CM Yogi Adityanath and Chaudhary to Delhi to discuss the matter. Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening.

Bhupendra Singh appointed as Uttar Pradesh BJP president. pic.twitter.com/6feMNEOizp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

Chaudhary will replace Swatantar Dev Singh, who has been made the minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

With the chief minister hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary as the party's state chief.

