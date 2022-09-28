NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Wednesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Lt General Anil Chauhan will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, the Ministry of Defence said in a notification issued today.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) was appointed new CDS more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.

"The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," it said.

"In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India,'' the Defence Ministry said in its notification.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.