BSP Chief Mayawati Removes Akash Anand From National Coordinator Post

Mayawati said that Akash Anand's father Anand Kumar will continue to server the BSP in present capacity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 10:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today removed Akash Anand from the national coordinator post. Taking to X, Mayawati said that Akash will be given the responsibility once he is matured enough for the responsibilities. 

"It is well known that BSP is not just a party but also a movement for self-respect, dignity, and social change of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Kanshi Ram Ji and I have also dedicated our entire lives to this cause, and efforts are being made to prepare the new generation to continue it. In this regard, in the party, while promoting other people, Akash Anand has been declared the National Coordinator and my successor, but until he is mature enough for both of these important responsibilities for the party and the movement, he is being removed from the posts," said Mayawati.

However, she maintained that Akash Ananad's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. "Therefore, the leadership of the BSP is committed to not stepping back from any sacrifice and dedication in the interest of the party and the movement, and to advancing the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar," said Maywati.

On December 10, 2023, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati designated her 28-year-old nephew Akash Anand as her political heir. Akash graduated from London and returned to India to join the party and politics.

