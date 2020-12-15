हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Bride dragged to dance floor by groom's friends in Uttar Pradesh; what happened next left wedding guests surprised

The bride side also accused the groom's side of demanding dowry.

Representational Image
Representational Image

LUCKNOW: A marriage celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly went kaput after the bride and her family members called off her wedding after she was dragged by some of groom's friends to the dance floor, much to her objection. 

The act was objected by both bride as well as her kin which led to a heated argument between the two sides. Both postgraduates, their marriage was arranged by their families and they were about to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Bareilly. While the prospective groom hailed from a village in Bareilly, the bride was from Kannauj.

Following the argument, the bride's parents said she cannot be forced to tie the knot with a man who didn’t respect her. Her family decided to go back home. They also allegedly filed a dowry complaint against the groom's side but the two sides arrived at a settlement 

According to a Times of India report, the groom's side agreed to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to the family of the bride-to-be. The report further claimed that two days after the incident, the groom's family attempted to convince the bride to re-arrange a simple wedding ceremony to solemnize the marriage, in a last-ditch effort, but in vain. The girl and her family refused to the proposal over the disrespect meted out to her by the groom's side during the wedding ceremony. 

