Diwali

Punjab allows only green firecrackers on Diwali and Christmas, check details

As per the official notice released by the Punjab government, on the day of Diwali, the bursting of green crackers will be allowed from 8 to 10 pm.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday banned the manufacturing, stock, distribution, sale and use of firecrackers in the state keeping the potential consequences of bursting firecrackers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in view.

The government allowed the sale and use of green crackers in the state while providing the time limits of bursting the same during various upcoming festivals and occasions.

As per the official notice released by the Punjab government, on the day of Diwali that is November 4, the bursting of green crackers will be allowed from 8 to 10 pm while on the occasion of Christmas and New Year the time window to burst green crackers is from 11:55 pm to 12: 30 am.

The government also provided a time duration for bursting the green crackers on Guruprab which is on November 19 from 4-5 am in the morning and 9-10 pm at night. The government also stated that any violation of the issued guidelines will be subjected to legal action.

