Cabinet expansion: Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar joins Narendra Modi Cabinet

New Delhi: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, currently a third-time Member of Parliament from BJP in the Rajya Sabha and the national spokesperson of the saffron party, took oath as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government expanded the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a Rajya Sabha MP for Karnataka, serving his third term as MP. Before he joined BJP in 2018, he was an Independent MP representing Karnataka in the Upper House from 2006 to 2018. He has served on various Parliamentary Standing Committees and enjoyed a long career as a successful Entrepreneur across multiple industries.

He has a MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, along with Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Rajeev Chandrashekar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, found berth in the first rejig of the second term of the Modi government. He has also served as NDA vice-chairman in Kerala during the 2016 Assembly elections and media and communication in-charge in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar, a third term Rajya Sabha MP, has been vocal on governance reforms, institution building, internet freedom, national security, the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel and infrastructure development in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

He is a vocal advocate in the Parliament on governance, information technology and economics.

