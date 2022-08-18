When Anubrata Mondal was arrested from his house in Bolpur and taken to Asansol court by the CBI, slogans of 'Cow Thief' rang out. Almost the same incident happened again in Calcutta High Court. Like the father, the daughter also had to listen to the slogans. Anubrata's daughter was summoned to the High Court on Thursday. When Anubrata's daughter Sukanya Mondal entered the court premises, a woman starts chanting, 'Cow Thief's Daughter'. However, Sukanya did not open her mask-covered face. Walk straight inside the court.

Sukanya left for Kolkata from Bolpur on Thursday morning. Reach Kolkata and went to Chinar Park House. From there she moved to the High Court. While getting out of the car, a group of journalists questions her, Have you passed TET or not? Does she have anything to say? Did she go to school or not…etc. The police, however, avoided the crowd of journalists and took Sukanya forward. While all this is going on in the court premises, a woman suddenly shouts, "Cow Thief's Daughter". Later it is known that her name is Aarti Mitra. She came to the High Court in another case. Why is she saying this to Anubrata's daughter, she also gives her arguments in a loud voice. She said, "Don't you know about her father? An eight passer. He was a fish seller. Today he owns billions of rupees. And we poor people are dying of hunger."

Aarti, however, said that no one in her family gave a TET. In her words, "I want justice. We are alive because there are courts and judges. The common man's money is being stolen." Before this, Anubrata also had to listen to 'Cow Thief' slogans. On August 8, Anubrata went to SSKM Hospital without responding to the summons of the CBI. He went back to Bolpur after health check-up there. After leaving the hospital, a person targeted him and said, "Cow Thief." When the CBI was arresting Anubrata from his house in Bolpur last Thursday, he was still targeted with the slogan "Cow Thief".

On Wednesday afternoon, a complaint was filed in Calcutta High Court that Sukanya is working in primary school without giving TET. Getting salary without going to school. Based on that complaint, the court summoned Sukanya.