CBI arrests impersonator posing as NHAI chairman

New Delhi: A case was registered on Friday (August 6) on a complaint alleging that the complainant was cheated of Rs 80 lakh by a person who impersonated himself as the Chairman of NHAI.

Further allegations were made that the impersonator was a senior officer in NHAI.

It was also alleged that the complainant was advised to talk to the said Chairman, as he has been informed to refer two or three reputed contractors for some urgent purpose.

On being contacted by the complainant, the impersonator allegedly said that his daughter needs Rs. 80 lakh urgently in Kolkata and his son-in-law will collect the amount from Kolkata.

The amount was allegedly transferred through Hawala to Kolkata and collected by the accused himself.

During investigation, the impersonator was identified as Manoj KR Jha, resident of Madhubani (Bihar) and was subsequently arrested from Gurugram (Haryana).

Searches were conducted at eight premises including at Delhi, Kolkata, Madhubani & Bokaro Steel City which led to recovery of various incriminating documents and around 200 Sim cards.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at Delhi. The accused is presently in police custody till Monday (August 6).

