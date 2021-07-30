CBSE 2021 Results: How to download Class 10 and Class 12 roll numbers

New Delhi: As students wait with bated breath, literally, for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams results, the board is giving out details relevant for students. One such important notification is about the roll numbers.

As the exams were cancelled in view of the COVID crisis, students did not receive admit cards with roll numbers. The CBSE board has now activated the window to access the roll numbers, which will be required to check the results on the result website.

To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.

Here are the steps to check roll numbers:

- Visit cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

- Scroll down and click on the designated link - Roll Number Finder

- On the next window, click on the Continue button

- Select the class -- Class 10 or Class 12

- Insert the candidate’s name, name of mother and father and the date of birth of the candidate

- Submit and access the roll number

As soon as the Class 10, 12 CBSE results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. The CBSE 2021 results will also be available on DigiLocker. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

Last year, the CBSE announced Class 12 results on July 13 and Class 12 results two days later, on July 15. If the board follows the trend this year, CBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be declared before Class 10.

