CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 dates: Big announcements likely today - Check details

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go online on Thursday (December 10) to interact with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders in order to address their queries regarding CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams and competitive exams such as JEE 2021 and NEET 2021. Nishank had posted a video on Twitter few days ago seeking suggestions and queries from all stakeholders.

“Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he had tweeted.

Acting on Union Minister's request many students and other stakeholders took to Twitter to raise their queries. Majority of the questions asked by students and other stakeholders using #EducationMinisterGoesLive are on CBSE and other board exams and JEE 2021 and NEET 2021. Several Twitter users claiming to be students want the exam postponed because their syllabi are still incomplete due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some students have requested the the Education Minister to defer the CBSE and other Board exams till May. It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding CBSE CLass 10, 12 board exam 2021 dates.

Speaking to a leading English portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said few days ago that the CBSE has no plan to delay 2021 Class 10, 12 board exams.

Bhardwaj said that it will not be tough for CBSE to hold 2021 board exams in offline mode. “CBSE successfully completed the compartment exams amid the pandemic and based on the learning from that we will manage board exams in 2021 in offline mode”, he told Times of India.

It is learnt that the CBSE will release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lakhs of students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET etc are also struggling to finish the syllabus on time. The Centre is yet to announce any reduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. The government has however reduced the syllabus of CBSE Board exams by arond 30%. CBSE has recently released new papers for students preparing for 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams.