CBSE Class 12 results declared, check at cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results at 2 PM on Friday (July 30). The students can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available on alternate sites including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

The board had told the Supreme Court earlier that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 board results:

- Log in to the board website cbse.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the result link.

- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.

- Result will be displayed on the next page.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. CBSE has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

Recently, the CBSE had extended its deadline for schools to submit the marks of Class 12 students till July 25 in order to prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on time. For CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result, the CBSE had informed affiliated schools that it will release the Class 10 results once the marks are finalized by schools.

Last year 88.78% of the total Class 12 students passed. The result was declared in July 2020.

To formulate the results, marks were calculated on the basis of three performing subjects from Class 10 (30 percent), Class 11 and (30 percent) Class 12 (40 percent). The Class 12 marks were taken from their unit test/mid-term/pre-board tests. The marks obtained by Class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal have also been considered while preparing final results.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (July 28), CBSE posted a meme on Twitter asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’, a reference to Amazon Prime series ‘The Family Man’, and not to be very anxious about the results. In the same tweet, the board asked the parents and the students to remain calm and hopeful.

