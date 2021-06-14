CBSE Class 12th evaluation: 13-member panel likely to submit report today, check details here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) 13-member expert panel is likely to submit report on CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria today.

Earlier, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method. The board has constituted a 13-member expert panel to decide on the tabulation criteria.

The students who are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 evaluation criteria should monitor the board’s official website- cbse.gov.in.

On June 7, the CBSE had asked schools to complete pending practicals and internal assessments of Class 12 students online and submit marks by June 28.

As per the sources, CBSE was mulling over two options for marking Class 12 students for this academic session. The reports suggested that the board is either considering assessing the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams or as per Class 10 board exam results and internal assessments in Class 12.

Additionally, the students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 results and want to appear in the examination, will be able to do so when the situation becomes conductive.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the ''safety and future of thousands of students'' across the country remain the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

The announcement regarding the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams was made after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CBSE class 12 examinations were cancelled in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

