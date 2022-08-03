CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the compartment exams for class 10 and class 12 from August 23 onwards (Tentative). On the board's official website, cbse.nic.in, the entire test schedule is anticipated to be released soon. On July 22, the CBSE announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Board Exam in 2022. Students who failed one or more subjects in their class 10 or 12 board exams may take the CBSE Compartment Exam in 2022. In September 2022, the compartment exam results will be made public.

Additionally, students who failed to pass the top five subjects but were judged to pass based on their performance in the sixth subject will also be entitled to take the compartment test in an effort to improve their results on the failed exam. Forms for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2022 will be made available on cbse.gov.in in due course. The exam will be based on the Term 2 syllabus.

Students in CBSE Classes 10, and 12, who have been placed on the compartment list but have not yet registered for the compartment test, may now do so with a late fee. The compartment exam 2022 application period closed on July 30, 2022. Now, forms for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 can be submitted till August 8, 2022, with a late charge of Rs. 2000.

CBSE declared the Class 10 and 12 test results for the CBSE 2022 exams. While 94.40 percent of applicants passed the Class 10 exam, just 92.7% of students passed the Class 12 exam.