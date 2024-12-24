CELLBELL Partners With Singham Again And Jio Studios To Scale New Heights

CELLBELL, India’s fastest-growing brand for office and gaming chairs, has proudly announced a strategic collaboration with Reliance Entertainment’s 'Singham Again' and Jio Studios. This brand partnership marks a major milestone in CELL BELL's journey, supporting its mission to reach new levels of brand recognition and consumer engagement. Following its appearance on Shark Tank India last year, CELLBELL has continued to break barriers, becoming a best-seller in the office chair category across various marketplaces. The collaboration with 'Singham Again' comes at a pivotal moment as the brand leverages this popular film’s reach to align with the movie’s themes of strength and resilience.

Why Is 'Singham Again' A Perfect Match for CELL BELL's Brand Ethos

The decision to collaborate with 'Singham Again' is rooted in shared values. Just as the iconic character Singham represents power, durability, and integrity, CELLBELL’s products are built to provide users with unmatched comfort and long-lasting reliability. “We wanted a partnership that not only broadened our reach but also resonated with what our brand stands for,” said Pawan Demla, Co-founder of CELLBELL. “Our gaming chairs, known for their strength and endurance, are built for users who demand quality, reliability, and comfort, much like the character of Singham himself.”

From Shark Tank India To Best-Seller Status

CELLBELL first captured national attention with its appearance on Shark Tank India, a platform that accelerated its journey to becoming a household name. Since then, the brand has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly as a best-seller in the office chair category across major online marketplaces. Amazon has been instrumental in helping CELLBELL scale its D2C (direct-to-consumer) model, allowing it to build strong connections with its customers and broaden its reach.

In Partnership With Reliance Entertainment’s Marketing Team

The collaboration with 'Singham Again' is made possible through the expertise of Reliance Entertainment’s marketing team, led by Sameer Chopra, Marketing Head at Reliance Entertainment. CELLBELL is thrilled to work with a team that understands the intricacies of reaching diverse audiences through engaging and powerful storytelling. “We’re excited to partner with CELLBELL to bring this collaboration to life. This partnership blends 'Singham Again’s' powerful message with CELLBELL’s commitment to quality and resilience, creating a synergy that will resonate with audiences across the country,” said Sameer Chopra.

“At a lunch party with Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn at the Sun-n-Sand Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, the Cellbell team had a memorable opportunity to showcase their creativity. They presented a specially customized chair crafted for the legendary Singham brand. Devgn was impressed with the unique design and applauded the team’s efforts, stating, “It’s incredible to see such innovative efforts.”

Chirag Demla, Co-founder of Cellbell, shared, “Presenting our work to Ajay Devgn was a proud moment. His appreciation motivates us to continue innovating and delivering excellence.”

Aiming For New Heights In India’s Gaming And Office Chair Market

Since its inception, CELLBELL has focused on crafting high-quality office and gaming chairs designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and support. The brand’s dedication to creating long-lasting products has earned it a loyal customer base of gamers, professionals, and home-office users. By joining forces with 'Singham Again', CELLBELL aims to cement its status as India’s go-to gaming chair brand, while expanding its reach to new consumers who seek reliable, stylish, and functional seating solutions.

Elevating Consumer Experience

CELLBELL’s office and gaming chairs are trusted for their ergonomic design, durability, and stylish appeal. This partnership with Singham Again enhances the brand’s visibility and gives consumers another reason to connect with the brand’s values. Through this collaboration, CELLBELL seeks to deepen its commitment to quality, bringing a new level of brand experience to customers.

CELLBELL’s Vision For Future Growth

As CELLBELL scales up its operations, this collaboration with Reliance Entertainment is just one of many steps the brand will take to expand its market presence. In addition to broadening its product range, CELLBELL has plans to explore international markets, all while continuing to set new standards for quality and performance in the office and gaming chair industry.

