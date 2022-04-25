हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chandigarh makes wearing of face masks mandatory, imposes violation fine of Rs 500

People not wearing masks in public places will be charged with a fine of Rs 500, as per PTI.

Chandigarh makes wearing of face masks mandatory, imposes violation fine of Rs 500
Image credit: ANI

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Monday (April 25) made wearing face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory in "closed environments" like cinema halls, malls, departmental stores, shops, schools, colleges, coaching centres, libraries, government and private offices, buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings, it stated. Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order.

"Non-payment of fine by violators will attract proceedings under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," it stated.

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Sunday, had reported nine COVID-19 cases while there were 35 active cases in the city. Earlier, the administration had advised all residents to wear face masks in crowded places.

A few days back, the Punjab government had advised people to wear face masks in crowded places, while the Haryana government had already made wearing face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region including Gurugram.

