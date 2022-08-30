NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh: 6 die after drowning in Ramdaha waterfall, one rescued

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:40 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Six people died after they drowned while one person was rescued in Ramdaha waterfall in the Korea district on Sunday (August 28, 2022).

According to Korea District Magistrate (DM), Kuldeep Sharma all were residents of Madhya Pradesh`s Singrauli.

"A rescue operation was carried out. The bodies of 6 people have been recovered. All were residents of Madhya Pradesh`s Singrauli," said Sharma.

ChhattisgarhKorea districtMadhya PradeshSingrauliRamdaha waterfalldrowningpeople drown

