Chattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Huge fire breaks out at Nehru Nagar Under Bridge, see shocking visuals

Chhattisgarh fire: The fire was attended to by fire tenders and there were no casualties reported.

Pic Credit: ANI File Photo

New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at Nehru Nagar Under Bridge in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (May 10) around evening. Attending to the incident, fire tenders were present trying to douse the flames. In addition, no loss of life was reported and more details are awaited.

ANI shared a video on Twitter capturing the massive fire. Take a look at it:

Earlier on May 8, a massive fire had broken out in the Khoda area near the Ghaziabad-Noida border at night and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the police said.

The Ghaziabad Police said that the fire broke out in a junk warehouse near Labor Chowk and that they received the information around 11:50 PM on Sunday.

Also readMaharashtra: Fire breaks out in residential building near SRK's Mumbai bungalow

The Police official added that as many as six fire tenders from Vaishali and Noida were brought in to bring the blaze under control.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub.

